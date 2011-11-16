Still Black, Still Proud

Saxophonist Maceo Parker left Kinston, NC when he was offered a shot at the big time with James Brown’s band. Parker toured with Brown for years before joining Parliament Funkadelic and eventually going out on his own. His band has been called, “the toughest little funk orchestra on earth.” Maceo Parker brings it all home to North Carolina tonight when he plays Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at 7 pm. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his days touring with the “hardest working man in show business” and the musical tribute they are paying to James Brown on campus.