HBCU 101: Sports Edition

Sports are a cornerstone of HBCU culture. They secure exposure, sponsorship and funding for storied and longstanding African American academic institutions that have often been chronically underfunded.

For this edition of HBCU 101, Leoneda Inge takes a trip into the world of college sports and the critical role sports play at historically Black colleges and universities.

She chats with Vaughn Wilson of HBCU GameDay about this season's football results and basketball prospects.

Fayetteville State University CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker speaking at Fayetteville State University's 2024 Spring Commencement

Then CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker discusses the challenges and joys of being the first-ever woman to run the oldest Black athletic conference in the country.

And student-athlete Kyrstin Johnson reflects on all-too-brief experience as a gymnast at Talladega College, only the second HBCU to have a gymnastics team. Johnson won a college national championship in vault for Talladega in April 2024 and three months later, the program at Talladega was forced to end, due to lack of funding.

Guests

Vaughn Wilson, president of Mega Ace Media and HBCU GameDay contributor

Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Kyrstin Johnson, student-athlete and college national champion in vault