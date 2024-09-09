HBCU 101: Back on Campus Edition

Fall classes are underway at colleges and universities across the country, which means initial fall admissions numbers are being counted. In the wake of affirmative action being gutted — and DEI initiates being rolled back — at higher education institutions, HBCUs are seeing record high enrollment, including North Carolina Central University in Durham, while predominantly white institutions like University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill are experiencing a marked decrease in Black student enrollment.

Leoneda Inge sits down with the director of undergraduate admissions and transacts services at Central to discuss this year’s freshman enrollment spike.

Black political engagement post-Reconstruction can be tracked to the founding of the first HBCUs in the U.S. and these institutions continue to drive Black political involvement, from voting to mobilizing to running for office. Leoneda Inge chats with Deondra Rose, Kevin D. Gorter Associate Professor of Public Policy at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, for a conversation about her new book, The Power of Black Excellence: HBCUs and the Fight for American Democracy.

It’s not fall on many HBCU campuses if you can’t hear the marching bands practicing or performing at football games, rallies and competitions. Leoneda Inge visits North Carolina Central University’s campus to talk to Jovan Alexander Wilson, director of university bands, and his journey to directing, the culture of HBCU marching bands and the legendary Sound Machine.

Guests

Michael Bailey, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions and Transfer Services at North Carolina Central University

Dr. Deondra Rose, Kevin D. Gorter Associate Professor of Public Policy at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, author of “The Power of Black Excellence: HBCUs and the Fight for American Democracy.”

Jovan Alexander Wilson, director of the University Bands at North Carolina Central University.