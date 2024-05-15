HBCU 101: Graduation 2024 Edition
About 50 percent of all HBCU students are first-generation college graduates. On this edition of HBCU 101, we check in with first-generation graduates of three HBCUs about academic and professional journeys.
Amid a financial deficit of $10 million and imperiled accreditation status, St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh held its 2024 class commencement exercises on May 4.
Due South co-host Leoneda Inge attended the ceremony and spoke with several people in attendance, including outgoing student body president Ariana White.
Five years after an historic contribution from philanthropist Robert F. Smith that wiped student debt clean for all graduates, one 2019 Morehouse College grad reflects on the long-term impact of Smith’s generosity.
When Alexis Hurd was applying to colleges, her mother Princesa was working as a guidance counselor’s assistant at her high school. While helping Alexis navigate the application process, Princesa was also inspired to return to college to earn a four-year degree.
Both graduated with bachelor’s degrees from UNC Pembroke the same year.
Now, Alexis is graduating from North Carolina Central University with a law degree and her mother is pursuing her doctorate.
They talk with Leoneda Inge about being each other’s inspiration.
Guests
Ariana White, 2024 St. Augustine's University graduate and outgoing student body president
Emmanuel Johnson, 2019 Morehouse College graduate and Marketing Manager at PRX
Princesa Hurd and Alexis Hurd, mother and daughter graduates of UNC Pembroke