HBCU 101: Graduation 2024 Edition

About 50 percent of all HBCU students are first-generation college graduates. On this edition of HBCU 101, we check in with first-generation graduates of three HBCUs about academic and professional journeys.

Amid a financial deficit of $10 million and imperiled accreditation status, St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh held its 2024 class commencement exercises on May 4.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge attended the ceremony and spoke with several people in attendance, including outgoing student body president Ariana White.

Five years after an historic contribution from philanthropist Robert F. Smith that wiped student debt clean for all graduates, one 2019 Morehouse College grad reflects on the long-term impact of Smith’s generosity.

Stacia Brown / WUNC Emmanuel Johnson (right) chatted visited WUNC's studios to chat with Leoneda Inge about the long-term impact of having his student loans forgiven at his 2019 graduation from Morehouse College

When Alexis Hurd was applying to colleges, her mother Princesa was working as a guidance counselor’s assistant at her high school. While helping Alexis navigate the application process, Princesa was also inspired to return to college to earn a four-year degree.

Alexis Hurd Princesa Hurd (left) and her eldest daughter Alexis Hurd (right) at their undergraduate commencement at UNC Pembroke in 2018.

Both graduated with bachelor’s degrees from UNC Pembroke the same year.

Now, Alexis is graduating from North Carolina Central University with a law degree and her mother is pursuing her doctorate.

Ariana White is a 2024 graduate of North Carolina Central School of Law

They talk with Leoneda Inge about being each other’s inspiration.

Guests

Ariana White, 2024 St. Augustine's University graduate and outgoing student body president

Emmanuel Johnson, 2019 Morehouse College graduate and Marketing Manager at PRX

Princesa Hurd and Alexis Hurd, mother and daughter graduates of UNC Pembroke