HBCU 101: Votecoming Edition
Happy Votecoming! It is homecoming season on HBCU campuses across the country, and at the precipice of an historic presidential election, organizers are leaning into the pep of homecoming celebrations to bolster political engagement.
Co-host Leoneda Inge sits down with three different politically engaged HBCU graduates to discuss their campus experiences and the importance of voter mobilization during homecoming season and beyond.
Guests
Jazmyne Abney, HBCU and Campus Program Manager at Common Cause North Carolina
Everett Ward, Chairman of the Alpha Political Action Committee, former president of St. Augustine's University
Shamieka Rhinehart, Durham Superior Court Judge