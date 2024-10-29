HBCU 101: Votecoming Edition

Happy Votecoming! It is homecoming season on HBCU campuses across the country, and at the precipice of an historic presidential election, organizers are leaning into the pep of homecoming celebrations to bolster political engagement.

Leoneda Inge Bishop William J. Barber II pumps up HBCU students at North Carolina Central University, encouraging them to vote at “Votecoming” event. Some 1,000 students marched through campus to vote.

Co-host Leoneda Inge sits down with three different politically engaged HBCU graduates to discuss their campus experiences and the importance of voter mobilization during homecoming season and beyond.

Leoneda Inge North Carolina Central University sophomore, Haneef Eiermann, voted in his first Presidential Election during “Votecoming.”

Guests

Jazmyne Abney, HBCU and Campus Program Manager at Common Cause North Carolina

Everett Ward, Chairman of the Alpha Political Action Committee, former president of St. Augustine's University

Shamieka Rhinehart, Durham Superior Court Judge

