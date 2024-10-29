Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

HBCU 101: Votecoming Edition

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Thesha Johnson Jr. is fanning her NCCU “Eagle wings” at “Votecoming.” She jokingly told students they couldn’t attend “Homecoming” if they did not vote.
Leoneda Inge
Happy Votecoming! It is homecoming season on HBCU campuses across the country, and at the precipice of an historic presidential election, organizers are leaning into the pep of homecoming celebrations to bolster political engagement.

Bishop William J. Barber II pumps up HBCU students at North Carolina Central University, encouraging them to vote at “Votecoming” event. Some 1,000 students marched through campus to vote.
Leoneda Inge
Co-host Leoneda Inge sits down with three different politically engaged HBCU graduates to discuss their campus experiences and the importance of voter mobilization during homecoming season and beyond.

North Carolina Central University sophomore, Haneef Eiermann, voted in his first Presidential Election during “Votecoming.”
Leoneda Inge
Guests

Jazmyne Abney, HBCU and Campus Program Manager at Common Cause North Carolina

Everett Ward, Chairman of the Alpha Political Action Committee, former president of St. Augustine's University

Shamieka Rhinehart, Durham Superior Court Judge

Due South HBCU
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
