The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

HBCU 101: Dr. Paulette Dillard, Ayesha Rascoe and more reflect on HBCU impact

By Leoneda Inge
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST
Dr. Paulette Dillard (4th from left) is the 18th president of Shaw University. She is pictured here with the university's 2018-19 homecoming court.

In our inaugural installment of our new series "HBCU 101," Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with the 18th president of Shaw University, Dr. Paulette Dillard about the college's history and future.

Then NPR's Ayesha Rascoe discusses her new anthology, HBCU Made, which includes an essay Leoneda wrote.

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe edited a new anthology on personal experiences with historically Black college and university attendance called HBCU Made.

And Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr. and their daughter Kai stop by the studio to chat about Kai's college admissions process. With acceptance letters from both PWIs (predominantly white institution) and HBCUs, she weighs her many options.

(From left to right) Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, Kai White and Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr. at WUNC

Guests

Dr. Paulette Dillard, 18th president of Shaw University
Ayesha Rascoe, Weekend Edition Sunday on NPR
Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, mass communication and interim Associate Dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at North Carolina Central University
Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr., Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC
Kai White, high school senior at Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
