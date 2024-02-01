HBCU 101: Dr. Paulette Dillard, Ayesha Rascoe and more reflect on HBCU impact

In our inaugural installment of our new series "HBCU 101," Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with the 18th president of Shaw University, Dr. Paulette Dillard about the college's history and future.

Then NPR's Ayesha Rascoe discusses her new anthology, HBCU Made, which includes an essay Leoneda wrote.

Ayesha Rascoe / Instagram NPR's Ayesha Rascoe edited a new anthology on personal experiences with historically Black college and university attendance called HBCU Made.

And Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr. and their daughter Kai stop by the studio to chat about Kai's college admissions process. With acceptance letters from both PWIs (predominantly white institution) and HBCUs, she weighs her many options.

Stacia Brown/WUNC (From left to right) Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, Kai White and Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr. at WUNC

Guests

Dr. Paulette Dillard, 18th president of Shaw University

Ayesha Rascoe, Weekend Edition Sunday on NPR

Dr. Shauntae Brown-White, mass communication and interim Associate Dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at North Carolina Central University

Rev. Dr. Harry L. White, Jr., Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC

Kai White, high school senior at Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy