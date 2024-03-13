HBCU 101: College fairs, accreditation and NCCU School of Law's 85th anniversary

In our latest installment of "HBCU 101," Due South co-host Leoneda Inge visits the second annual Bull City in Black HBCU Showcase and Community Resource Fair at the Emily K Center in Durham. She speaks to students about their intent to apply to HBCUs and sits down with the event organizer, Henry Capers, Jr.

Stacia Brown/WUNC Leoneda Inge in studio with Henry Capers, Jr., Postsecondary Access Advisor at the Emily K Center

Leoneda Inge/WUNC At the Emily K Center's Bull City in Black HBCU Showcase and Resource Fair on Feb. 17, high school student Manika Allen, 16, displays her custom tee featuring several of the HBCUs she is considering attending

As St. Augustine's University faces continued scrutiny as the institution navigates financial challenges and a subsequent accreditation uncertainty, we turn to Dr. Cynthia Jackson Hammond, president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation for a deep-dive on the college accreditation process — and the consequences of losing accreditation.

Facebook Patricia Timmons-Goodson at NCCU School of Law during her third week as dean in July 2023

North Carolina Central University School of Law celebrates its 85th anniversary this year! Leoneda sits down with the school's new dean, Patricia Timmons-Goodson, former associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, to discuss the School of Law's legacy and enduring commitment to producing "practice-ready" lawyers.

Guests

Henry Capers, Jr. , postsecondary access advisor at the Emily K Center

Dr. Cynthia Jackson Hammond, president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation

Patricia Timmons-Goodson, dean of North Carolina Central School of Law