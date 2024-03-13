Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

HBCU 101: College fairs, accreditation and NCCU School of Law's 85th anniversary

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:22 PM EDT
In a press conference on Feb. 19, 2024, Marcus Burgess, interim president of St. Augustine's University (center), addresses the ongoing financial and accreditation challenges facing the institution. Senior Miles Beasley (left) is a student member on the university's Board of Trustees. Ariana White (right) is president of the school's Student Government Association.
Leoneda Inge/WUNC
In a press conference on Feb. 19, 2024, Marcus Burgess, interim president of St. Augustine's University (center), addresses the ongoing financial and accreditation challenges facing the institution.

In our latest installment of "HBCU 101," Due South co-host Leoneda Inge visits the second annual Bull City in Black HBCU Showcase and Community Resource Fair at the Emily K Center in Durham. She speaks to students about their intent to apply to HBCUs and sits down with the event organizer, Henry Capers, Jr.

Leoneda Inge in studio with Henry Capers, Jr., Postsecondary Access Advisor at the Emily K Center
Stacia Brown/WUNC
Leoneda Inge in studio with Henry Capers, Jr., Postsecondary Access Advisor at the Emily K Center
At the Emily K Center's Bull City in Black HBCU Showcase and Resource Fair on Feb. 17, high school student Manika Allen, 16, displays her custom tee featuring several of the HBCUs she is considering attending
Leoneda Inge/WUNC
At the Emily K Center's Bull City in Black HBCU Showcase and Resource Fair on Feb. 17, high school student Manika Allen, 16, displays her custom tee featuring several of the HBCUs she is considering attending

As St. Augustine's University faces continued scrutiny as the institution navigates financial challenges and a subsequent accreditation uncertainty, we turn to Dr. Cynthia Jackson Hammond, president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation for a deep-dive on the college accreditation process — and the consequences of losing accreditation.

Patricia Timmons-Goodson at NCCU School of Law during her third week as dean in July 2023
Facebook
Patricia Timmons-Goodson at NCCU School of Law during her third week as dean in July 2023

North Carolina Central University School of Law celebrates its 85th anniversary this year! Leoneda sits down with the school's new dean, Patricia Timmons-Goodson, former associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, to discuss the School of Law's legacy and enduring commitment to producing "practice-ready" lawyers.

Guests

Henry Capers, Jr. , postsecondary access advisor at the Emily K Center
Dr. Cynthia Jackson Hammond, president of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation
Patricia Timmons-Goodson, dean of North Carolina Central School of Law

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown