NC News Roundup: Trump verdict; Duke softball in the Women's College World Series; legislative singalong

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Local reaction to the Trump verdict. An update on the state budget, and why it was a quiet week at the legislature. A settlement has monumental implications for the future of college athletics.

Rising sea levels on the Outer Banks pull another home into the ocean. Plus, an update on Duke softball’s first game in the Women’s College World Series.

Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters provide context and analysis of the week’s news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter, WRAL

Lindsay Gibbs, Author/Founder of Power Plays, a newsletter about women’s sports