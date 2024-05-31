Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Trump verdict; Duke softball in the Women's College World Series; legislative singalong

Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
Duke softball
Duke University Athletics

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Local reaction to the Trump verdict. An update on the state budget, and why it was a quiet week at the legislature. A settlement has monumental implications for the future of college athletics.

Rising sea levels on the Outer Banks pull another home into the ocean. Plus, an update on Duke softball’s first game in the Women’s College World Series.

Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters provide context and analysis of the week’s news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Brian Murphy, Sports Investigative Reporter, WRAL

Lindsay Gibbs, Author/Founder of Power Plays, a newsletter about women’s sports

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
