Trump administration revokes visas for more than a dozen international students across NC

Updated on April 10 at 11:27 a.m.

Several North Carolina universities have announced that the U.S. government has terminated the visas of some of its international students.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte confirmed to WFAE on Wednesday that the visas of six international students were terminated.

On Tuesday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that the visa records of six international students were removed from the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVIS) database.

An F-1 student visa allows international students to temporarily study and work in the U.S., and a visa termination can make them susceptible to deportation.

A UNC spokesperson did not provide any more details on the students or say whether they remain in the country.

The Trump administration is identifying international students in the U.S. who allegedly expressed pro-Palestine views or protested Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and revoking their visas. All three universities did not confirm, however, the reasons for the terminations.

Last year, UNC's Chapel Hill campus was the site of a student protest encampment as part of a nationwide protest effort at major U.S. universities.



Visa terminations are part of a nationwide effort

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that the State Department had revoked more than 300 student visas of people who allegedly expressed support for Palestine in protests or on social media.

The Palestinian death toll of the 18-month war has reached over 50,000, a majority of them being civilians, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, Duke University said two students and one former student had their visas revoked, WUNC previously reported. Those students were reportedly told by the U.S. State Department that it was due to unspecified "additional information" obtained after their visas were issued.

Duke officials said the students were notified of the terminations in an email, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, had been notified.

Officials at Appalachian State University in Boone also said the federal government has revoked the visa of one international student.

North Carolina State University was the first to announce that two of their international students also had their visas revoked. Those students voluntarily left the country after consulting with attorneys, according to NC State.

The identities of those students were also not disclosed by the university, but were identified as Saudi nationals by student newspaper Technician.

Both Duke and NC State said in statements that the universities were not directly notified by the government.