U.S. government revokes visas of three international Duke University students, alumnus

Duke is the latest university in North Carolina to have international students lose their ability to legally study or work in the U.S. amid a State Department crackdown on university students allegedly involved in pro-Palestine protests.

Two international students and one Duke alumnus had their F-1 student visas terminated in the first week of April, according to a Duke International Student Center email that was sent to Duke international students.

The news was first reported by Duke student newspaper The Chronicle.

The government said that Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified of the revocations. The emails did not cite reasons for the revocations, stating only that "additional information became available after your visa was issued."

The identities and degree programs of the students were not disclosed.

The Duke alumnus was completing Optional Practical Training, a program for international students before or post-graduation.

"Duke was not involved in either the visa revocations or the subsequent terminations of the visa records, and was not directly notified about either of these actions," the university said in an email to students. "Duke Visa Services (DVS) met with the students to advise them about the consequences of these actions and to provide resources to them."

Duke is arranging for allowing the current students involved to continue their studies from their home country, which also was not disclosed. The students are consulting with immigration attorneys, according to Duke.

The university says it will now review the Student & Exchange Visitor Information System daily to notify any international student if their status and has changed. Any student contacted by the State Department about their visa is advised to contact Duke Visa Services immediately.

"Duke is committed to assisting our international community to the limit of the law," the email said.

Duke's announcement included lines to resources available to international Duke students, such as the Immigration Student Legal Resource, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Duke Reach, QuadEx Chaplains, and Duke on Call line at 919-684-2444.



NC State students also lose visas

It's the second such announcement in the state this month, after North Carolina State University announced last week that two of their international students also had their visas revoked. Those students voluntarily left the country, according to NC State.

The identities of those students were also not disclosed by the university, though the student newspaper, Technician, identified them as being from Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump's administration has cracked down on international students accused of protesting against Israel's war in Gaza or expressing views in support of Palestine.

The Trump Administration has accused those students of supporting terrorism for expressing these views or participating in protests.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that the State Department had revoked more than 300 student visas of people who allegedly expressed support for Palestine in protests or on social media.