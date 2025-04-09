-
The three major research universities of North Carolina have all now announced that the U.S. government has terminated the visas of some of its international students.
Duke University is the second Triangle university after NC State to have students whose visas were terminated by the U.S. State Department this year.
The announcement by North Carolina State University comes as the Trump Administration announces it has revoked more than 300 student visas for allegedly voicing pro-Palestine views.