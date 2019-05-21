Guilford County Receives Its First Nationally Recognized Child Trauma Recovery Center

By 3 hours ago

Visitors tour the 'Tree House,' the second floor offices used for treatments at The Kellin Foundation, a Greensboro nonprofit, recognized as National Child Traumatic Stress Network Community Treatment and Services Center on May 20, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. The center provides services for children and families who experienced or witnesses traumatic events.
Credit Lynn Hey / WUNC

Smiling faces of children and adults listened to a youth choir outside The Kellin Foundation. The nonprofit celebrated being nationally recognized as a child trauma recovery center by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

It’s the first nationally recognized center in Guilford County. The Kellin Foundation will receive $400,000 for the next five years as they work to help families and children recover from traumatic situations.

Dr. Kelly Graves, executive director and co-founder of the Greensboro non-profit Kellin Foundation, speaks as the foundation is recognized as National Child Traumatic Stress Network Community Treatment and Services Center on May 20, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C.
Credit Lynn Hey / WUNC

“It’s not just things like sexual assault and domestic violence, it’s things like bullying and car accidents,” Kellin Foundation Executive Director and Co-Founder Kelly Graves said. “Different things impact children differently. So being able to help educate community about what trauma and toxic stress looks like in children, we’ll be better able to help kids.”

The Kellin Foundation was established in 2013 but officially opened its doors in 2016 in Greensboro. It provides services like free or reduced-cost mental health and substance abuse assessments and counseling, case management, victim advocacy, peer support services and youth empowerment training. Last year, it served more than 8,200 people, including 5,180 children.

Anyone can refer themselves or others to the organization. Then they go through therapy, set goals and other exercises.

The Kellin Foundation's new center provides services for children and families who experienced or witnesses traumatic events.
Credit Lynn Hey / WUNC

This center joins three other nationally recognized sites in Durham and Charlotte. The recognition comes with access to resources and best practices from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network. The NCTSN was created to raise the standard of care and increase access to services for children and families who experience traumatic events.

The designation by the national network puts the Kellin Foundation among over 100 such centers nationwide.

As an NCTSN community site, Kellin Foundation will receive partial federal funding through 2023 to support its Treehouse Trauma Recovery Program. The Treehouse provides trauma-informed, culturally-competent, and community-based recovery services for individuals who have been exposed to violence and trauma.

The Sunrise Class of New Garden Friends School performs during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Kellin Foundation.
Credit Lynn Hey / WUNC

“Kids are incredibly resilient however there’s a myriad of research and science behind the fact that they body, the brain is impacted by these traumatic experiences,” Site Integration and Collaboration Program Director Jennifer Grady said. “With the appropriate treatment and resources kids can get better, and without them that battle is going to be much hard fought and not always winnable.”

Graves hopes that this designation will help people realize that everyone, including children, needs to take care of their mental health

“There’s such a stigma around receiving help and mental health treatment and I think we as a community really have to work on that,” she said. “If we’ve seen nothing else across the country over the last couple of years, it’s been that a lot of times, there’s been underlying mental issues."

Tags: 
Mental Health
Kellin Foundation
childhood trauma
Greensboro
Guilford County

Related Content

There's Still More To Do One Year After East Greensboro Tornado

By Apr 15, 2019
Greensboro tornado
Naomi Prioleau / WUNC

The grey skies showed that something was coming April 15, 2018. Then, without much warning for the residents of east Greensboro, an EF-2 tornado touched down.

The tornado ripped through neighborhoods, tearing roofs of homes, downing trees and power lines. In the end, it left one person dead after a tree fell on his car.

Bringing Fruit To The Doorsteps Of Greensboro's Food Deserts

By Jun 10, 2015
An image of somebody picking strawberries
Joseph Rodriguez / News & Record www.greensboro.com

Matthew King’s motto is simple: “think global but act local.”

For King, this is the solution to food insecurity. He is the executive director of Vision Tree Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that helps Greensboro residents get food to their doorstep with mobile food markets. He said the basic idea of connecting urban farmers to local consumers can be applied anywhere in the world, but Greensboro needs it more than ever.