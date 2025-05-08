Virtual mental health services are now live for two NC school districts, with more to come

The State Department of Health and Human Services officially kicked off an initiative on Wednesday that aims to provide virtual mental health services for more than 400,000 K-12 students. The partnership is with Hazel Health , which is a telehealth service, and UnitedHealthcare .

Virtual mental health services are currently live at Harnett County Schools and Durham County Public Schools. At the kick off event at Shawtown Elementary School in Lillington, State Health Secretary Dev Sangvai said Harnett County was chosen due to the needs of the school district.

Sharryse Piggott / WUNC State Health Secretary Dev Sangvai

"Partly, it was based on which counties had reached out for this type of assistance,” he said, at Wednesday’s event. “And, I think Harnett County stood up and said, ‘We're willing to do the kind of work that needs to be done.’”

Sangvai said he feels the services are needed, because one in four children are experiencing a mental health need in school.

Any students enrolled within participating districts will have access to a licensed therapist with Hazel Health before, during, and after the school day.

The services are also offered throughout the summer break.

“It reduces absenteeism,” said Anita Bachmann, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina. “We're able to identify what the needs are of those children, whether it's stress, anxiety, depression, able to identify it and see it right there. To be able to get those services right on site, you don't have to stop and make an appointment days or weeks later.”

The state health department funded $3.5 million toward the virtual mental health services program. More school districts are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, State Health Secretary Sangvai said it’s unclear if the program or others similar to it will be impacted by federal cuts.