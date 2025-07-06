Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juvenile arrested following Truist Stadium Fourth of July shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published July 6, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
Truist Stadium
WFDD FILE

A juvenile was struck by gunfire on July 4 just outside Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, following an Independence Day fireworks display. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

One 16-year-old suspect has been arrested. They’ve been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as drug possession.

Law enforcement says this incident appears to be targeted.

In response, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief William Penn Jr. has issued a statement, condemning parents who drop their children off downtown without supervision.

Penn wrote, “I am tired of seeing the men and women of the Winston-Salem Police Department dealing with your children and the chaos they are causing in our community.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
See stories by Eddie Garcia
More Stories