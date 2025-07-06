Juvenile arrested following Truist Stadium Fourth of July shooting

A juvenile was struck by gunfire on July 4 just outside Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, following an Independence Day fireworks display. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

One 16-year-old suspect has been arrested. They’ve been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as drug possession.

Law enforcement says this incident appears to be targeted.

In response, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief William Penn Jr. has issued a statement, condemning parents who drop their children off downtown without supervision.

Penn wrote, “I am tired of seeing the men and women of the Winston-Salem Police Department dealing with your children and the chaos they are causing in our community.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.