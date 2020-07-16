Related Program: 
The State of Things

Durham Education Leader Says Community Must Step Up For Low Income Students

Local school districts within North Carolina can choose to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidance on Plan B reopening — which includes remote and in-classroom hybrid learning — or they can choose complete remote-learning for the upcoming school year. 

Durham Public Schools’ current plan offers in-person learning for pre-K through eighth-grade students, with an option to enroll in the virtual Ignite! Online Academy. High school students will learn remotely unless they qualify for an exception — which includes students who need English as a Second Language or exceptional children services.

Alexandra Zagbayou says that is insufficient for students of lower socio-economic status. Factors that ensure a quality education like food, shelter, internet access and online literacy may be limited, and providing a stable learning environment is crucial. Host Anita Rao talks with Zagbayou about potential solutions, like utilizing community space for students. Zagbayou is the executive director of Student U, a Durham non-profit aimed at empowering first-generation college students.

