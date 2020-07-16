Durham Education Leader Says Community Must Step Up For Low Income Students

Local school districts within North Carolina can choose to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidance on Plan B reopening — which includes remote and in-classroom hybrid learning — or they can choose complete remote-learning for the upcoming school year.

Durham Public Schools’ current plan offers in-person learning for pre-K through eighth-grade students, with an option to enroll in the virtual Ignite! Online Academy. High school students will learn remotely unless they qualify for an exception — which includes students who need English as a Second Language or exceptional children services.

Alexandra Zagbayou says that is insufficient for students of lower socio-economic status. Factors that ensure a quality education like food, shelter, internet access and online literacy may be limited, and providing a stable learning environment is crucial. Host Anita Rao talks with Zagbayou about potential solutions, like utilizing community space for students. Zagbayou is the executive director of Student U, a Durham non-profit aimed at empowering first-generation college students.