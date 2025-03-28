Bringing The World Home To You

K-12 students in NC will soon have access to virtual mental health services this year

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT
Boy sitting in a Library covering his face.
Mikhail Nilov
/
pexels
Boy sitting in a Library covering his face.

The State Department of Health and Human Services initiative for virtual health care is supported through an investment by UnitedHealthcare.

Officials say telehealth provider Hazel Health services will help with mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Any K-12 students enrolled within participating districts will be able to access one of Hazel’s on-staff, licensed therapists before, during, and after the school day.

It's meant to remove obstacles students might face outside of school, like transportation issues or long wait times. Services are expected to go live this month.

"Services like school-based telehealth are critical to improving access to mental health care because they meet children and families where they are with the care they need," said N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai.

It will first be offered in Harnett County Schools and Durham Public Schools. More districts will then be added in the coming weeks.

State health officials estimate that nearly 400,000 students will have access to the program. According to a release, more than 1 in 3 high school students in North Carolina have reported feeling sad or hopeless, along with almost 1 in 3 middle school students.
