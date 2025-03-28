K-12 students in NC will soon have access to virtual mental health services this year

The State Department of Health and Human Services initiative for virtual health care is supported through an investment by UnitedHealthcare .

Officials say telehealth provider Hazel Health services will help with mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Any K-12 students enrolled within participating districts will be able to access one of Hazel’s on-staff, licensed therapists before, during, and after the school day.

It's meant to remove obstacles students might face outside of school, like transportation issues or long wait times. Services are expected to go live this month.

"Services like school-based telehealth are critical to improving access to mental health care because they meet children and families where they are with the care they need," said N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai.

It will first be offered in Harnett County Schools and Durham Public Schools. More districts will then be added in the coming weeks.