What North Carolina's Members of Congress think about Ukraine, Trump and Zelensky

On Friday, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

The exchange put in stark contrast Trump's current views on the war between Russia and Ukraine and the expressions of support for Ukraine that many in the North Carolina Congressional delegation have previously stated — before the Oval Office meeting.

Here's a rundown of where North Carolina's delegation stands on Ukraine, as of Monday, and how those views may have changed after Friday:

Senator Thom Tillis

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. walks on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

Few senators have been as vocal in their support of Ukraine – and in their opposition to Russia – as Tillis.

The week before the now infamous White House meeting, Tillis delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate that strongly and unequivocally reiterated his support for Ukraine and in defiance of the notion that Vladimir Putin was not responsible for the war.

Tillis called Putin a liar and a murderer, and blamed him for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine.

"Whoever believes that there is any space for Vladimir Putin and the future of a stable globe better go to Ukraine," Tillis said. "They better go to Europe. They better invest the time to understand that this man is a cancer and the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime."

Tillis also said that: "If you believe that Ukraine is a country an ocean away and not relevant to our national security, think again."

Eight days later, defending himself in the White House, Zelensky said something very similar in the back-and-forth with Vance.

"Everyone has problems," Zelensky interjected at one point. "You have nice ocean, you don’t feel now but you will feel it in future."

That comment sent Trump into a tirade, unprecedented for a meeting with a foreign leader in the White House.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We are trying to solve a problem," asserted Trump. "You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel."

Tillis has not spoken or posted about Ukraine publicly since Friday.

Senator Ted Budd

North Carolina's junior senator was one of the Republicans who voted against the foreign aid package that included support for Ukraine last year. He has also not spoken or posted about Ukraine since the White House meeting, but he did post on X in support of the Trump Administration sending more arms to Israel.

North Carolina Democrats in the U.S. House

Not surprisingly, the four members of Congress from the Democratic party have been supportive of assisting Ukraine and there appears to be no change in their stances after the trump-Zelensky confrontation.

Deborah Ross and Valerie Foushee released statements after Zelensky's White House meeting, both highly critical of Trump and Vance.

"The behavior of Trump and Vance in the Oval Office was a complete disgrace and represents a sad day for America," Ross said.

"It is absolutely shameful for President Trump and Vice President Vance to treat our democratic ally with such utter disrespect and disregard, all in order to seek favor with Vladimir Putin," Foushee said.

Last week, Congressman Don Davis took to the floor of the House on the third anniversary of the war and restated his support of Ukraine. He has not directly spoken about the incident Friday, nor has Alma Adams, who also has stated previous support.

Some NC House Republicans laying low

Virginia Foxx, a staunch conservative, summarized the reaction from almost all in her party after Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022: "Last night, the sovereign nation of Ukraine came under attack without provocation, and the international community was shaken to its very core. The next step is abundantly clear: the harshest sanctions imaginable must be leveled against Vladimir Putin and Russia – with no end. They must be brought to their knees."

Foxx also voted for aid to Ukraine in 2024, as did fellow Republicans Greg Murphy and David Rouzer. None have commented since Friday.

Neither has new Congressman Tim Moore. Last month, Moore expressed his views on Ukraine when he told the Charlotte Observer that, on a visit to Ukraine two years ago he “saw this terrible aggression by Russia. It’s awful, and I think Vladimir Putin needs to be stopped in his acts of aggression, and I believe that firmly.”

He also said then that he doesn’t believe that President Donald Trump sides with Putin in the conflict.

America First leadership is back. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zX8SqdCqQQ — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) March 1, 2025

Other House Republicans are standing firmly behind Trump after the Zelensky meeting.

Richard Hudson posted on X that "America first leadership is back!" and shared a video of the meeting.

Hudson voted for aid to Ukraine in 2024, and said this last April:

"Vladimir Putin is an evil dictator who has clear ambitions to rebuild the old Soviet Empire. His unjustifiable and unlawful invasion of Ukraine is just one part of his plan. If Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will seek other territory, which risks drawing the United States into a war in Europe. That is why, while I don’t support everything in the Ukraine bill, I do support providing lethal aid and weapons needed to fight back against Putin."

Pat Harrigan, elected in November, cited the Bible in a post on X and argued that "the strategic interests of Ukraine and the United States of America are not in alignment."

Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Vance, for boldly defending America's interests. This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QyOuTqltb9 — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) February 28, 2025

In April of last year, Chuck Edwards said this, after visiting Ukraine, and even took up the cause for continued support in an interview with the New York Times: "Our nation can no longer allow itself to fall prey to Putin’s propaganda about this war. Now is not the time for America to hide in isolationism, as Putin is trying to manipulate us to do."

On Saturday, he posted this on X, an apparent turnaround less than year after meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine.

“Zelensky forgot that he is dealing with the master of the art of the deal. Marching into our Oval Office and insulting the work already done to help save his people was a serious mistake. I’m proud that President Trump showed the world on live TV today how America is reclaiming our leadership role.”

Two other members of Congress, Mark Harris and Addison McDowell, both Republicans, also effusively praised Trump on X and appear in lockstep with the President.