The North Carolina General Assembly’s state government watchdog agency will soon be shuttered, according to the offices of the legislature’s Republican…
The North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest Wednesday with Republican majorities still in place after the November election. And…
The insurance tycoon accused of trying to bribe the state insurance commissioner with $2 million in campaign donations went on trial this week. And a new…
Ethics questions continue to swirl around North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore after reports that a high-ranking aid in his office contacted the state…
Republican lawmakers want the current top North Carolina House and Senate leaders to run their respective chambers for another two years.Freshman GOP…
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore says he's running for a third term as the chamber's top leader.The Kings Mountain Republican made his candidacy…
Prominent leaders from the North Carolina General Assembly have taken the reigns and are working to rewrite the controversial House Bill 2. North Carolina…
On this edition of the podcast, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks with Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii. Moore (R-Cleveland) is in his 8th…