NC Congressional Delegation

-
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.
-
The article of impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in riling up supporters at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, before members of the crowd stormed the Capitol as Congress was in the process of certifying the election president lost.
-
Updated at 9:08 p.m.Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful…
-
North Carolina has 13 members in the United States House of Representatives. Ten are currently Republicans and next week each is expected to file…
-
A coalition of Democratic and Republican state representatives wants to cede their responsibility to draw North Carolina's electoral districts, to…
-
New members of North Carolina's Congressional delegation were sworn in today in Congress. That includes Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Republican…