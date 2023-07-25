Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Coastal county fights ferry tolls in NC budget plan

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
State-run ferries connecting coastal communities could come with a toll under a Senate budget proposal.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
State-run ferries connecting coastal communities could come with a toll under a Senate budget proposal.

Pamlico County commissioners are calling on state lawmakers not to add tolls to coastal ferries in North Carolina.

Commissioners in the county east of New Bern passed a resolution this week opposing a plan to toll all ferries. Currently, only a few of the state's ferries charge a toll, and those primarily serve tourists.

Pamlico leaders say the proposed tolls would amount to an unfair tax on local commuters trying to reach their jobs across the Neuse and Pamlico rivers. The resolution says Pamlico residents already pay more than their share of gas taxes because living in a rural area means more driving.

The Senate's budget proposal would add tolls on free ferries serving Minnesott Beach, Knotts Island and Aurora. The House didn't include the change in its budget, and the two chambers are currently negotiating the final legislation.

WUNC Politics
The WUNC Politics Podcast is a free-flowing discussion of what we're hearing in the back hallways of the General Assembly and on the campaign trail across North Carolina.

Ken Heath, the mayor of Arapahoe in Pamlico County, says residents of the small town commute to jobs and schools on the ferry that crosses the Neuse River.

"It’s just not right to charge people to go to school or go to work," he said. "That’s ultimately what’s happening: the state is about to charge people to go to work."

Heath says he's lobbying lawmakers to drop the tolling proposal from the final budget bill. He says the tolls would serve as a pay cut for Pamlico residents who work across the river in places like Morehead City and the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point.

"We're 100 on the scale of 100 counties for pay scale," he said. "So ultimately, this is a gigantic impact to the ability for people to provide for their families, getting gas, getting groceries."

The delayed budget also means less funding this summer for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, which allows tourists to travel without their cars from Hatteras to the island for day trips. That service will end early this year, with its final runs set for July 31.

Tags
Politics 2023 LegislatureBudgetFerriesFerry TollPamlico County
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
More Stories