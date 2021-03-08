-
A bi-partisan group of state lawmakers has introduced a bill that would allow for sponsorship of ferry lines along the North Carolina coast.Last year the…
The North Carolina DOT starts a series of public meetings Monday to get feedback about its plans for Highway 12 and new ferry tolls on the Outer Banks.…
Residents along the coast are getting a reprieve from ferry toll increases. Governor Bev Perdue has issued an executive order to delay the new tolls that…
Some of the budget cuts under consideration by state lawmakers could lead to increased tolls for ferry services on the Outer Banks. The state Department…