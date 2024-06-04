Wake County commissioners pass budget with $58 million increase for public schools

Wake County commissioners have unanimously passed a $2 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

It increases spending on public schools by $58 million. That's $9 million more than the city manager's recommendation, but $5 million less than the amount Wake County school board members requested.

The school board proposed supplemental raises across the board for teachers and non-certified staff members.

At Monday's meeting, Commissioner Susan Evans said state lawmakers should do more to support public schools.

"We have now just passed a budget where we will be contributing over $700 million to the operating budget of Wake County Public Schools," Evans said. "And I'm proud we can help, but we shouldn't have to help to that extent."

The budget also includes funding for more ambulances and law enforcement officers as well as WakeBrook, a behavioral health facility in Raleigh.

It lowers property tax rates, but some homeowners will still have a higher bill this year due to revaluations.

