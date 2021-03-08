-
State lawmakers wrapped up a busy week today before the July Fourth holiday.This week, lawmakers finally broke the logjam in budget negotiations, with an…
In preparation for peak hurricane season, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has tested out two new ramps along its emergency ferry route.…
Some eastern North Carolinians are pleased with an aspect of the new state budget proposal. State legislators have left decisions on whether to charge…
The Army Corps of Engineers says it will begin dredging the Hatteras Inlet channel on Saturday, and not a moment too soon for ferry passengers. Service on…
Small businesses on Hatteras Island are struggling to turn a profit a month after Hurricane Irene swept across the Outer Banks. That's despite a decision…