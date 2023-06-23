Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

This Week in NC Politics: Could a sex scandal impact budget negotiations?

WUNC | By Jeff Tiberii
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
NC House Speaker Tim Moore
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
FILE — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks at a press conference on April 5, 2023.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore was sued this week by the estranged husband of a woman who Moore acknowledges to having a sexual relationship with. How will the revelations practically impact what’s happening at the state legislature? Meanwhile, state lawmakers are considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would put a max on state spending by using a formula based on inflation and state population growth. Western Carolina Political Science Professor Chris Cooper and NC Free Enterprise Executive Director Anna Beavon Gravely discuss those stories, as well as a controversial bill now on the governor’s desk.

Tags
Politics Week In State PoliticsNCPOL2023 LegislatureTim Moore
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
More Stories