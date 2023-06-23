This Week in NC Politics: Could a sex scandal impact budget negotiations?

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore was sued this week by the estranged husband of a woman who Moore acknowledges to having a sexual relationship with. How will the revelations practically impact what’s happening at the state legislature? Meanwhile, state lawmakers are considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would put a max on state spending by using a formula based on inflation and state population growth. Western Carolina Political Science Professor Chris Cooper and NC Free Enterprise Executive Director Anna Beavon Gravely discuss those stories, as well as a controversial bill now on the governor’s desk.

