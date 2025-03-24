Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has a new role teaching at Harvard University

A few months after leaving office, former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is now set to start teaching at Harvard University this week.

Cooper will serve as a Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health during the spring semester.

The eight-week teaching fellowship brings those who have recently served in high-level jobs such as government and multilateral institutions to help achieve healthier outcomes for people across the country.

The title of the former governor’s course is called “Health Policy and Leadership.” It will focus on strategies for health professionals to consider while navigating government and politics.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s future in politics is still in question. Most recently, he’s continuing to face pressure from Democrats to jump into the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in 2026, according to a report from The Assembly.

Cooper was elected as North Carolina’s 75th governor in 2016. Before that, he was NC’s Attorney General for 16 years. Cooper, 67, is a native of Nash County.