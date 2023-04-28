Republican-led NC Supreme Court overturns decisions on redistricting maps, voter ID

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

The North Carolina Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling that struck down redistricting maps as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

The ruling from the court’s new Republican majority says the state constitution gives redistricting power to the Legislature, not the judicial branch.

Republican legislators should now have greater latitude in drawing legislative seat boundaries for the next decade that will reinforce their General Assembly majorities and assist them in winning more seats within the state's congressional delegation. Previous redistricting rulings in early 2022 had led to a congressional map that resulted in Democrats winning seven of the state's 14 states.

Major ruling most of #ncpol has been awaiting: #SCNC rules that partisan gerrymandering is outside the authority of the court (due to the lack of judicial standards to determine when PG happens) and is "rife with policy decisions" that belong to the #ncga: https://t.co/9WMhMZGMTG pic.twitter.com/2Jxz4HFrfv — Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) April 28, 2023

The new edition of the court – which became a Republican majority this year following the election of two GOP justices – ruled after taking the unusual step of revisiting opinions made in December by the court’s previous iteration, when Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The court held re-hearings in March.

In another ruling issued Friday, the Supreme Court restored a constitutional amendment requiring voters to show IDs at the polls. That requirement was blocked last year when Democrats held a majority on the court.

Voter ID could now take effect for future elections after Republican justices determined that it doesn’t create racial discrimination.

The 5-2 decisions likely to mean that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 will be enforced for the 2024 elections.

Both rulings were along party lines, with the court’s two Democrats filing dissenting opinions.

The court on Friday also overturned a trial court decision on when the voting rights of convicted felons can be restored. That means potentially tens of thousands of people convicted of felonies will have to keep waiting to completed their probation or parole or pay their fines to qualify to vote again.

WUNC Digital Producer Mitchell Northam contributed to this report.