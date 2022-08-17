Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

NC Attorney General faces ongoing campaign investigation

Published August 17, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WUNC Politics Podcast Logo 1400x1400

Nearly two years after a campaign advertisement aired across the state, legal questions remain unanswered. Did the Attorney General’s campaign violate a near century-old law with a claim made during the ad? Will there be a prosecution? And what are the long-term political ramifications? On this episode of the Politics Podcast Raleigh News & Observer reporter Will Doran lays out what we know about an ongoing criminal investigation, and what might come next.

WUNC Politics