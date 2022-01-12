Bringing The World Home To You

Rep. Robert Reives on The Big Lie, localizing politics, and how Democrats will try to win the mid-terms

Published January 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
By any measure, Robert Reives has had a meteoric rise in politics. An attorney from Chatham County, Reives was first appointed to the NC House in 2014. He won his first election that same year and rose to deputy minority leader and, finally, his colleagues unanimously chose him to lead their caucus as House Democratic leader in 2020. In this wide-ranging conversation with WUNC's Jeff Tiberii, Reives discusses his party's priorities, and why he thinks they can win big this November.

