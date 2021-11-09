Is a reckoning coming over North Carolina's new district maps?

Redistricting is complete in North Carolina - at least the legislative portion of the process. New Congressional and legislative districts were finalized last week. They’re expected to increase Republican gains on Capitol Hill and in Raleigh. Legal challenges (yes plural) have already been filed over how the GOP used (or did not use) race and partisan advantage as factors. What happens next? Host Jeff Tiberii analyzes and dissects the new maps with Allison Riggs of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and WUNC Reporter Rusty Jacobs.