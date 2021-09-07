Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

School Shootings Raise More Questions Around Security, Gangs, And Guns

Published September 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
politics politics podcast logo

Two separate shooting incidents at North Carolina high schools in recent days have left many unanswered questions, adding to an already significant strain of public-school anxiety, and to diverging opinions about safety, bullying, possible gang involvement and guns in school. Host Jeff Tiberii speaks with Ben Schachtman, the News Director at WHQR in Wilmington; and Paul Garber, a reporter at WFDD in Winston-Salem, about what is known about the shootings at New Hanover High School and Mount Tabor High School.

WUNC Politics
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii