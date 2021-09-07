School Shootings Raise More Questions Around Security, Gangs, And Guns
Two separate shooting incidents at North Carolina high schools in recent days have left many unanswered questions, adding to an already significant strain of public-school anxiety, and to diverging opinions about safety, bullying, possible gang involvement and guns in school. Host Jeff Tiberii speaks with Ben Schachtman, the News Director at WHQR in Wilmington; and Paul Garber, a reporter at WFDD in Winston-Salem, about what is known about the shootings at New Hanover High School and Mount Tabor High School.