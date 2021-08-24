Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

A Victory For Voting Rights And Black Enfranchisement

Published August 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
politics politics podcast logo

Effective immediately, about 55,000 people in North Carolina who had been prohibited, by law, from voting can now do so. It came earlier this week after Judge Lisa Bell extended a preliminary injunction against those on "community supervision" - a group that includes those who have been convicted of a state or federal felony and are still under supervision, but are not in prison. As reporter Jordan Wilkie explains, it's the largest expansion of disproportionately Black enfranchisement since the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

WUNC Politics
Stay Connected
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii