A Victory For Voting Rights And Black Enfranchisement

Effective immediately, about 55,000 people in North Carolina who had been prohibited, by law, from voting can now do so. It came earlier this week after Judge Lisa Bell extended a preliminary injunction against those on "community supervision" - a group that includes those who have been convicted of a state or federal felony and are still under supervision, but are not in prison. As reporter Jordan Wilkie explains, it's the largest expansion of disproportionately Black enfranchisement since the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.