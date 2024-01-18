Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Structural racism and poor health outcomes; Asheville's Fashion Therapist; how to dispose of your Christmas tree

Published January 18, 2024 at 3:42 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Part One: For many, the idea that racism is linked to poor health outcomes is not new or surprising. But a recent study shows just how deeply connected the two issues are by using highly specific neighborhood level data from Durham. Leoneda Inge talks with researchers Dr. Dinushika Mohottige and Dr. Ebony Boulware about how rates of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease among communities of color are closely tied to structural racism.

Part Two: Social worker turned fashion therapist Marisol Collete has tips, and a worksheet, for making your wardrobe fit the real you.

Part Three: Dr. Jamie Bookwalter and Dr. Jim Hamilton talk about creative and environmentally friendly ways to dispose of your Christmas tree.

