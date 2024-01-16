Tech Policy Hour: From AI to privacy to child safety, the impact of technology policy is everywhere

The phrase “tech policy” can sound esoteric or even a bit boring. But from child safety and parental rights to AI to privacy laws, this is the stuff the impacts everyday people — every single day.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks to a panel of experts about why legislation has stalled in Congress, how state legislation on tech issues could impact you and your family, and how North Carolina's policies compare with other states.

Plus, the experts weigh in on how they use and manage technology in their own lives.

Guests

Matt Perault, Director, Center on Technology Policy, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Robyn Caplan, Assistant Professor at Sanford School of Public Policy and Senior Lecturing Fellow in the Center for Science & Society, Duke University

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Brooke Medina, Vice President of Communications, John Locke Foundation

