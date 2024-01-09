Triple Nickles; Principal Asia Cunningham; UNC Hospitals Youth Behavioral Health

Part One: WUNC reporter Sharryse Piggott shares the history of the Triple Nickles, the first all-Black U.S. Army paratrooper unit.

Part Two: Asia Cunningham is principal of Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham. In November, she also became the only recipient from the county to win a national teaching honor called the Milken Educator Award.

Part Three: Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody joins us to discuss the opening of an inpatient hospital facility for children and teens.