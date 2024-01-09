Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Triple Nickles; Principal Asia Cunningham; UNC Hospitals Youth Behavioral Health

By Stacia Brown
Published January 9, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST
Part One: WUNC reporter Sharryse Piggott shares the history of the Triple Nickles, the first all-Black U.S. Army paratrooper unit.

Part Two: Asia Cunningham is principal of Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham. In November, she also became the only recipient from the county to win a national teaching honor called the Milken Educator Award.

Part Three: Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody joins us to discuss the opening of an inpatient hospital facility for children and teens.

Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
