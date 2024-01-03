John T. Edge on Southern food; Legacy of "Mama Dip;" About Dad Time talks partner support

Part One: John T. Edge on Southern Food.

The Southern Foodways Alliance has tirelessly documented and explored the diverse food cultures of the American South. Founding director John T. Edge puts it this way – “I think food is as important to understanding the culture of the South as is literature, as is music.” He joins Leoneda Inge to talk Southern food.

Part Two: Mama Dip’s Legacy

The late Mildred “Mama Dip” Council opened her restaurant Mama Dip’s Kitchen in the mid-1970s. Nearly 50 years later, the Council family has voted to sell the restaurant and the land where it sits, a big move for the town’s oldest Black-owned restaurant. Leoneda Inge takes us to Chapel Hill where a second and third generation of African American family cooks work to make sure “Mama Dip’s” legacy lives on. This story was produced for the Southern Foodways Alliance podcast “Gravy.”

Part Three: 'The Dads' talk partner support in "About Dad Time"

On this edition of “About Dad Time,” Jeff Tiberii and ‘the dads’ talk about partner support and relationships in parenting – from “micro dates” to creating balance at home.