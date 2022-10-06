In this episode, Laura talks with Carrie, who found a “hunkering down buddy” during lockdown. As quarantine lifted, though, their personality differences emerged.

Then Laura chats with Betty, from Season 2, who out of the blue fell madly in love and changed her entire life. That was in February 2020. Did Betty’s new relationship withstand the challenges?

Finally, two listeners weigh in with their experiences. Neither was looking for romance, necessarily. They found it anyway.

Don't forget to like the show on Facebook and follow Laura @datingwhilegray on Twitter. We always want to hear from you! Send your stories and questions to datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave us a message below.

Read the episode transcript

Thanks to our sponsor Kindra. Learn more here.

