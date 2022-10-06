Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

Love Sick

Published October 6, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Who remembers the Before Times, when COVID-19 wasn’t a part of our vocabulary? In this Season 4 opening episode, Laura explores how the coronavirus has impacted our ability to make and maintain romantic connections.

In this episode, Laura talks with Carrie, who found a “hunkering down buddy” during lockdown. As quarantine lifted, though, their personality differences emerged.

Then Laura chats with Betty, from Season 2, who out of the blue fell madly in love and changed her entire life. That was in February 2020. Did Betty’s new relationship withstand the challenges?

Finally, two listeners weigh in with their experiences. Neither was looking for romance, necessarily. They found it anyway.

Read the episode transcript

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
