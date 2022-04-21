Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Unexpected Love

Published April 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000_0.png

Are you starting to fret that despite all of your efforts, you’ll never find The One? Here’s a little inspiration to relax and just let it be: three stories of not seeking love but magically finding it.

carol.png

Carol was only looking for a friend after ending her long, unsatisfying second marriage. But she tells Laura that fate had other plans for her. Then we hear from Ross and Paula, business colleagues who surprised themselves by gradually becoming work spouses – figuratively and literally. Finally, Laura talks to Kathy, who found true love not only when she least expected it, but also in the aftermath of her darkest days.

Kathy and Tom.JPEG
Kathy with Tom, the mechanic who gently found his way into her grief-shattered heart.

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray Season Three
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
