Unexpected Love

Are you starting to fret that despite all of your efforts, you’ll never find The One? Here’s a little inspiration to relax and just let it be: three stories of not seeking love but magically finding it.

Carol was only looking for a friend after ending her long, unsatisfying second marriage. But she tells Laura that fate had other plans for her. Then we hear from Ross and Paula, business colleagues who surprised themselves by gradually becoming work spouses – figuratively and literally. Finally, Laura talks to Kathy, who found true love not only when she least expected it, but also in the aftermath of her darkest days.

Kathy with Tom, the mechanic who gently found his way into her grief-shattered heart.

