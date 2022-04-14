Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

How To Be Single

Published April 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
An entire generation grew up with songs on the radio that basically were cautionary tales about being single. 1968 brought us “One is the Loneliest Number.” 1971 gave us “Alone Again (Naturally).” And "All By Myself” charted in 1975. No wonder some of us are fearful of being on our own! So is it still popular opinion that being uncoupled is to be avoided at all costs?

After the death of his mom, and then his dog, Steve says his house feels empty.

Laura chats with Steve, whose alone-ness is starting to weigh on him after being single for about a dozen years. Then she meets with Sheryl J. Anderson, executive producer, showrunner and head writer for the hit Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias.” Dating hasn’t been on Sheryl’s mind at all since her divorce about six years ago.

Dating isn’t on Sheryl’s “to-do” list, to the consternation of some of her friends.

Finally, Laura chats with social scientist Bella DePaulo, who’s conducted research, written papers and books, and given TED talks on being, in her words, her most authentic self: single.

