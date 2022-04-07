Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Minding The Age Gap

Published April 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000_1.png

Sugar daddies. Cougars. Cradle robbers. When it comes to couples with age differences, there are so many silly labels. It's true that May-December romances make some people uncomfortable, but after we reach a certain age, how much should an age gap even matter?

Michelleagain.png
Matchmaker Michelle Jacoby says many daters make generalizations based on age.

Laura talks with professional matchmaker and dating and relationship coach Michelle Jacoby, who’s worked in the D.C. area for more than a dozen years. Michelle says the stereotype of heterosexual 50-plus men seeking younger partners holds true – but older women also want younger partners.

Then Laura hears from several gray daters on the topic. They include Gillian, who’s attracted to Millennial men because she thinks they’re more open with their feelings and not into playing relationship games; and Bea, who’s found pleasurable ways around the physical performance limitations of her special someone’s aging body.

Bea and Beau.png
Shadows of Bea and her beau, who were online friends before becoming something more, during one of their get-togethers.

