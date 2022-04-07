Minding The Age Gap

Sugar daddies. Cougars. Cradle robbers. When it comes to couples with age differences, there are so many silly labels. It's true that May-December romances make some people uncomfortable, but after we reach a certain age, how much should an age gap even matter?

Matchmaker Michelle Jacoby says many daters make generalizations based on age.

Laura talks with professional matchmaker and dating and relationship coach Michelle Jacoby, who’s worked in the D.C. area for more than a dozen years. Michelle says the stereotype of heterosexual 50-plus men seeking younger partners holds true – but older women also want younger partners.

Then Laura hears from several gray daters on the topic. They include Gillian, who’s attracted to Millennial men because she thinks they’re more open with their feelings and not into playing relationship games; and Bea, who’s found pleasurable ways around the physical performance limitations of her special someone’s aging body.

Shadows of Bea and her beau, who were online friends before becoming something more, during one of their get-togethers.

Want more Laura in between episodes? Click here to subscribe to the Dating While Gray e-newsletter and get messages and special bonus content straight to your inbox!

