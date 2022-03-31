Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Chatting Up Strangers

Published March 31, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000_1.png

When it comes to podcast material, Laura has no trouble striking up conversations. Dating material? That's another story. Since her divorce, Laura tends to pre-judge people she meets in her personal life before talking to them. But when she blows an opportunity to meet some intriguing strangers, she realizes her interpersonal skills could use some help.

Shelly 1.JPG
Shelly worries about appearing overly eager.

Shelly can relate. She tells Laura that sometimes she has trouble talking with strangers but when she feels a romantic spark, she really chokes. A missed opportunity with a woman on rollerblades still haunts her. Then Laura talks with Alice, who boldly reached out to a single friend of a friend after scrolling through social media. They were fine texting back and forth but when they met in person, the conversation faltered.

Fred Joyal - Headshot.jpg
“Superbold” author Fred Joyal says he used to be an extreme introvert.

Finally, Laura gets advice from Fred Joyal, an advertising and marketing guru and author of Superbold: From Under-Confident to Charismatic in 90 Days.

Are you a master of conversation? What are your favorite icebreakers or other tips when chatting up someone new? Laura would love to hear from you. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave a message for her below.

Tags

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray Season Three
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi