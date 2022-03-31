Chatting Up Strangers

When it comes to podcast material, Laura has no trouble striking up conversations. Dating material? That's another story. Since her divorce, Laura tends to pre-judge people she meets in her personal life before talking to them. But when she blows an opportunity to meet some intriguing strangers, she realizes her interpersonal skills could use some help.

Shelly worries about appearing overly eager.

Shelly can relate. She tells Laura that sometimes she has trouble talking with strangers but when she feels a romantic spark, she really chokes. A missed opportunity with a woman on rollerblades still haunts her. Then Laura talks with Alice, who boldly reached out to a single friend of a friend after scrolling through social media. They were fine texting back and forth but when they met in person, the conversation faltered.

“Superbold” author Fred Joyal says he used to be an extreme introvert.

Finally, Laura gets advice from Fred Joyal, an advertising and marketing guru and author of Superbold: From Under-Confident to Charismatic in 90 Days.

Are you a master of conversation? What are your favorite icebreakers or other tips when chatting up someone new? Laura would love to hear from you. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave a message for her below.