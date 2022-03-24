Bringing The World Home To You

Laura's Podcast Pick: Great Grief

Published March 24, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
When death does you part, does marriage truly end? Years after her husband Phil's passing, Nnenna Freelon continues to wonder. After spending four decades as a wife, she now has to grapple with a brand new identity: widow. She resists the new label with all her might, but resistance may only take her so far.

Laura introduces listeners to Great Grief, a podcast about love and loss hosted by Freelon, a Grammy-nominated singer.

Great Grief is produced by North Carolina Public Radio WUNC. Season 2 coming in summer 2022. For more episodes, visit www.greatgrief.com or find the show on your favorite podcast player.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
