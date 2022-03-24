Laura's Podcast Pick: Great Grief

When death does you part, does marriage truly end? Years after her husband Phil's passing, Nnenna Freelon continues to wonder. After spending four decades as a wife, she now has to grapple with a brand new identity: widow. She resists the new label with all her might, but resistance may only take her so far.

Laura introduces listeners to Great Grief, a podcast about love and loss hosted by Freelon, a Grammy-nominated singer.

