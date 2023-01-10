Bringing The World Home To You

Sports

NC to host 2029 FISU World University Games

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sascha Cordner,
Laura Pellicer
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
FISU logo

North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2029 FISU World University Games.

According to FISU — or the International University Sports Federation — the games are the world's largest event for student-athletes and second in size only to the Olympic Games.

The organization's executive committee voted Tuesday to make the Triangle region the site of the games for summer 2029.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall called it a historical moment.

"The FISU World University Games will be the largest event ever hosted in our state, and it will give us the unique opportunity to not only host athletes and fans from more than 150 countries, but to showcase North Carolina, including our renowned universities and all that our great [state] has to offer, to a worldwide audience of more than 400 million!" Marshall said in a press release issued by the North Carolina Bid Committee.

The 2023 Winter FISU games run January 12 to 22, 2023 in Lake Placid and the Adirondack region. It will mark the first time the FISU Winter Games have been held in the United States in 51 years, according to the NC Bid Committee.

North Carolina lost a previous bid to host the games in 2027.

