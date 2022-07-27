After runoff, Rowe's win confirms there will be a new sheriff in Wake County

Voters in Wake County will elect a new sheriff in the November general election.

In the July 26 runoff, current Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker was defeated by his Democratic challenger Willie Rowe.

According to the unofficial results, Rowe received more than 75-percent of the vote, making him the Democrat party's nominee.

Rowe, a former deputy, will now face off against former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, the Republican nominee, on the November ballot.

In Greensboro, incumbent mayor Nancy Vaughn declared victory. But challenger Justin Outling says he will wait until every vote is counted before conceding. According to the State Board of Elections, Outling trails Vaughn by 425 votes as of noon Wednesday.

Greensboro voters overwhelmingly approved bonds for affordable housing, transportation and other projects.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles won a third term, as did Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

In Cary, Carissa Johnson won an at-large council seat. Incumbent Jack Smith was re-elected in District C.

