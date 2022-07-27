Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After runoff, Rowe's win confirms there will be a new sheriff in Wake County

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George,
Sascha Cordner
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
A voter steps out of a voting booth after marking his ballot at a polling site for the New Hampshire primary.
A voter steps out of a voting booth after marking his ballot at a polling site for the New Hampshire primary.

Voters in Wake County will elect a new sheriff in the November general election.

Voters in Wake County will elect a new sheriff in the November general election.

In the July 26 runoff, current Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker was defeated by his Democratic challenger Willie Rowe.

According to the unofficial results, Rowe received more than 75-percent of the vote, making him the Democrat party's nominee.

Rowe, a former deputy, will now face off against former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, the Republican nominee, on the November ballot.

In Greensboro, incumbent mayor Nancy Vaughn declared victory. But challenger Justin Outling says he will wait until every vote is counted before conceding. According to the State Board of Elections, Outling trails Vaughn by 425 votes as of noon Wednesday.

Greensboro voters overwhelmingly approved bonds for affordable housing, transportation and other projects.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles won a third term, as did Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

In Cary, Carissa Johnson won an at-large council seat. Incumbent Jack Smith was re-elected in District C.

Tags

News ElectionElection 2022
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
Sascha Cordner
Sascha Cordner is WUNC’s Daily News Editor. She joined the station in June 2022, after working as the first statewide afternoon newscaster for the Texas Newsroom for nearly three years. As part of the NPR-Texas collaborative, she was based out of Houston Public Media.
See stories by Sascha Cordner
More Stories