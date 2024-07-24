Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NASA astronaut Christina Koch on her NC roots, upcoming lunar mission, and living in space

By Jeff Tiberii,
Josh SullivanErin Keever
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
NASA Astronaut Christina Koch
NASA
NASA Astronaut Christina Koch

Editor's Note: This interview originally aired on May 6, 2024.

We're lifting off today with Astronaut Christina Koch. She grew up here, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math, then NC State, and today works for NASA.

Koch has spent more than 300 days at the International Space Station and is readying for a lunar mission.

Christina Koch talks training, outer space food, and common questions she gets.

Guest

Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut

Tags
Due South SpaceAstronaut
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Josh Sullivan
Josh Sullivan is a social media producer with WUNC’s digital news team.
See stories by Josh Sullivan
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever