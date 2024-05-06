NASA astronaut Christina Koch on her NC roots, upcoming lunar mission, and living in space

We're lifting off today with Astronaut Christina Koch. She grew up here, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math, then NC State, and today works for NASA.

Erin Keever/WUNC NASA astronaut Christina Koch outside the WUNC studios.

Koch has spent more than 300 days at the International Space Station and is readying for a lunar mission.

Christina Koch talks training, outer space food, and common questions she gets.

Guest

Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut

