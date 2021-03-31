Terminated: Abortion Stories You Won't Hear From Hollywood
Anita appreciates how movies and TV are now more representative in portraying narratives about pregnancy termination. But those stories can't compete with talking to real people about their experience having an abortion.
Meet the guests:
- Scholar Gretchen Sisson talks about how television and real life diverge when it comes to abortion — and how fictional portrayals influence our understanding of the procedure and the people who get it.
- Ruth and Margaret share their experiences terminating wanted pregnancies for medical reasons. Both women use pseudonyms in the conversation to protect their privacy.
- Anita's parents on their own abortion story.