embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Disabled: Dating And Sex In The Body You Have

Published May 5, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Illustration of a dating profile with a woman in a wheelchair.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita surprised herself with judgements she made about others with only a photo to go on during her years of online dating. Such bias and misconceptions are something folks with physical disabilities contend with every day on the apps...and IRL. | Follow Embodied on Twitter and Instagram @embodiedwunc.

Meet the guests:

  • Performer and communication studies scholar Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock talks about living with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy and what non-disabled people can learn about consent and communication from the disabilities community.
  • Disabilities advocate and English doctoral student D'Arcee Charington shares stories about online dating as a wheelchair user and talks about how ableism shows up in romantic relationships.
  • Attorney and communications specialist Ariella Barker talks about how her approach to online dating has evolved and the intersection of gender discrimination and disability discrimination.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Jenni Lawson
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
