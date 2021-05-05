Disabled: Dating And Sex In The Body You Have
Anita surprised herself with judgements she made about others with only a photo to go on during her years of online dating. Such bias and misconceptions are something folks with physical disabilities contend with every day on the apps...and IRL. | Follow Embodied on Twitter and Instagram @embodiedwunc.
Meet the guests:
- Performer and communication studies scholar Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock talks about living with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy and what non-disabled people can learn about consent and communication from the disabilities community.
- Disabilities advocate and English doctoral student D'Arcee Charington shares stories about online dating as a wheelchair user and talks about how ableism shows up in romantic relationships.
- Attorney and communications specialist Ariella Barker talks about how her approach to online dating has evolved and the intersection of gender discrimination and disability discrimination.