The Thistle & Shamrock: A Celtic Holiday Tradition

Published December 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST
This week's episode features music by Emily Smith.
Enter the spirit of a traditional Celtic Christmastide with old carols, dance tunes and verses. Fiona Ritchie shares reflections on the season of joy, as we gather to share song, food, fellowship and hopes for the coming year. Artists include Emily Smith, Jennifer Cutting, Ashley Davis and John Doyle.

