Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.
The Thistle & Shamrock: A Celtic Holiday Tradition
Enter the spirit of a traditional Celtic Christmastide with old carols, dance tunes and verses. Fiona Ritchie shares reflections on the season of joy, as we gather to share song, food, fellowship and hopes for the coming year. Artists include Emily Smith, Jennifer Cutting, Ashley Davis and John Doyle.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.