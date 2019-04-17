Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Theodore: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 17, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Don't see the video above? Click here.

Our bright, sunny office took a dark, moody turn as Theodore's music began. The pulsing, throbbing rhythm gave way to a lyrical piano line and, by the time Theodore began to sing, a dark vibe had cast over the Tiny Desk. That's the transformative magic that is the music of Greek composer/performer, Theodore. The opening song, titled "Disorientation," explores the complete loss of inner direction as Theodore examines his inner dualities in search of clarity and, perhaps, new ways to look at the world.

Watch the way these five musicians navigate these tunes. There is finesse and attention to detail; each note, each beat of Theodore's music feels essential and well-timed. It's the sort of spare elegance you can hear in Sigur Rós or Pink Floyd.

Theodore's 2018 album Inner Dynamics has been a late-evening companion in my life. Now, having seen its transformative powers in broad daylight, I can see that it's the music — and music alone — that casts its sorcery.

SET LIST

  • "Disorientation"

  • "For a While"

  • "Naive"

    • MUSICIANS

    Theodore: lead vocals, piano; Nikolas Papachronopoulos: Bass; Ashley Hallinan: Drums; Emmanouil Kourkoulis: vocals, guitar; Ioannis Lefas: vocals, guitar

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, CJ Riculan; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom; Photo: Amr Alfiky/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories