Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Courtney Marie Andrews: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

It was a day when sunlight drenched the office and the songs of heart from Courtney Marie Andrews felt right at home. It's been a year since her comforting album, May Your Kindness Remain, came out. Amazingly it's her sixth record, and yet she's still a just few years shy of 30. The opening number here at the Tiny Desk, the album's title track, is a shining example of why the songs of Courtney Marie Andrews endure, beginning with her words, based on friendships, and the understanding of a kind soul.

"And if your money runs out
And your good looks fade
May your kindness remain
Oh, may your kindness remain"

Then there's her voice, with a power that feels so unexpected coming from her small frame. Courtney Marie supports the stories she tells with her delicate yet powerful guitar and a band of musicians here at the Tiny Desk with a great understanding of the subtleties that make her music sustain and strengthen over many listens.

SET LIST

  • "May Your Kindness Remain"

  • "Rough Around the Edges"

  • "This House"

    • MUSICIANS

    Courntney Marie Andrews: lead vocal, guitar, piano; William Mapp: drums; Alassane Gregoire Diarra: keyboard; Ole Kirkeng: bass

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kimani Oletu, Kara Frame; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories